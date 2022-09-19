Snowball Market Capitalization Hits $137,000.71 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Snowball has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Snowball has a market capitalization of $137,000.71 and approximately $1,171.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00118871 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00863514 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Snowball
Snowball’s total supply is 17,745,801 coins and its circulating supply is 5,158,039 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Snowball
