SnowSwap (SNOW) 24 Hour Volume Hits $33,649.00

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003725 BTC on major exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $329,733.16 and approximately $33,649.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00111514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00878433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,156 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap. The official website for SnowSwap is snowswap.org/iearn.

SnowSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

