SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Hits $0.71 on Top Exchanges

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00003658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 10% against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $335,747.10 and approximately $15,587.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00119340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00859750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,156 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap. SnowSwap’s official website is snowswap.org/iearn.

SnowSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.