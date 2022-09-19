Societe Generale Increases EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Price Target to €22.00

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Societe Generale from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EDP Renováveis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.83.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

EDRVF opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. EDP Renováveis has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $28.15.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.