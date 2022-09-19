Societe Generale Lowers Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to Hold

Societe Generale cut shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has $10.20 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised Crédit Agricole from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.10 ($14.39) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €12.30 ($12.55) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.40 ($10.61) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.69. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

