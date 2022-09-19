Societe Generale Lowers Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to Hold

Societe Generale cut shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has $10.20 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised Crédit Agricole from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.10 ($14.39) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €12.30 ($12.55) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.40 ($10.61) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.21.
Crédit Agricole Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.69. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08.
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
