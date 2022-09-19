Solo Brands (DTC) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Solo Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solo Brands and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands $403.72 million $10.69 million -94.80 Solo Brands Competitors $3.70 billion $106.29 million 4.02

Solo Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Solo Brands. Solo Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00 Solo Brands Competitors 51 413 897 12 2.63

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Solo Brands and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Solo Brands presently has a consensus target price of $22.17, suggesting a potential upside of 367.65%. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 119.89%. Given Solo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Solo Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands -0.47% 16.59% 10.26% Solo Brands Competitors -6.30% 0.24% 1.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Solo Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Solo Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Solo Brands beats its peers on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Solo Brands

(Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories. It also offers swim trunks, casual shorts, sport products, polos, shirts, and lounge products under the Chubbies brand name; consumables, such as color packs, starters, natural charcoal, and firewood products; and accessories comprising shelters, shields, roasting sticks, tools, paddles, and pumps under the Solo Stove, Oru, and ISLE brands. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.