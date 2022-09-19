Solrise Finance Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. Solrise Finance has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $39,147.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00115717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005324 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.73 or 0.00893022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,755 coins and its circulating supply is 90,365,802 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solrise Finance is a decentralized fund management and investment protocol on Solana.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solrise Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solrise Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

