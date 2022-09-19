Somnium Space Cubes (CUBE) Price Reaches $1.33 on Top Exchanges

Somnium Space Cubes (CUBE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. Somnium Space Cubes has a total market capitalization of $16.68 million and $129,131.00 worth of Somnium Space Cubes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Somnium Space Cubes has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One Somnium Space Cubes coin can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00006864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Somnium Space Cubes

Somnium Space Cubes was first traded on October 6th, 2019. Somnium Space Cubes’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. Somnium Space Cubes’ official Twitter account is @SomniumSpace and its Facebook page is accessible here. Somnium Space Cubes’ official website is www.somniumspace.com.

Buying and Selling Somnium Space Cubes

According to CryptoCompare, “Somnium Space CUBEs is an open, social & persistent VR world built on blockchain. Buy land, build or import objects and instantly monetize. Universe shaped entirely by players.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Somnium Space Cubes directly using US dollars.

