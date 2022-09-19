Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 378 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock opened at $70.58 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.39.

