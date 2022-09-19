Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.66 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.53 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average of $77.11.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.