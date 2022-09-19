Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1,113.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $60.40 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

