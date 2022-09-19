Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $121,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 176.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Sempra by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Sempra by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SRE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.11.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE opened at $168.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average of $160.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

