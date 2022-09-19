Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 128,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BNOV opened at $29.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $33.12.

