Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 395 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $156.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $307.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

