Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 304 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $97,886,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $289.32 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.74.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.