Sound Income Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 118,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV opened at $62.60 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.37.

