Sovryn Price Down 16.3% This Week (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last week, Sovryn has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Sovryn coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00002276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sovryn has a market cap of $10.14 million and $86,074.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sovryn

Sovryn’s launch date was April 28th, 2021. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,816,252 coins. The official website for Sovryn is www.sovryn.app. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn is a decentralized Bitcoin trading and borrowing/lending platform. The SOV token exists to fulfill three roles: Bitocracy, Risk Mitigation, Fee Collection.”

