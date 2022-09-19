S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $346.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.70 and a 200-day moving average of $366.17. The firm has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

