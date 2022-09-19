S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $74,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $346.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.17. The firm has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

