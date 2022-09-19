Space Cow Boy Trading 2.5% Lower This Week (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $563,262.33 and approximately $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,118.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008338 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058832 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010549 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00063148 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

