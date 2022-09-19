SparkPoint Fuel Market Capitalization Reaches $48,820.76 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $48,820.76 and approximately $103,560.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004861 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000388 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00029939 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000556 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparkPoint Fuel’s official website is srk.finance.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkDeFi is a governance token-based DeFi platform that combines a decentralized exchange (SparkSwap), liquidity and pool-based staking (SparkStake), P2P lending and borrowing (SparkLend), and DeFi assets protocols management (SparkDash).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.