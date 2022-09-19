Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $61,198.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 115,130,352 coins. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol. The Reddit community for Spartan Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/SpartanProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org.

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spartan Protocol provides community-governed and programmable token emissions functions to incentivize the formation of deep liquidity pools. This base of liquidity is utilized in order to provide asset swaps, synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. The common base asset SPARTA provides an internal pricing mechanism without reliance on external oracles. Binance Smart Chain was chosen as the protocol's home to allow for near-instant settlement and extremely low gas fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

