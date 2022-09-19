Spartan Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $44,878.00 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $1.53 million and $44,878.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 115,192,554 coins. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Spartan Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/SpartanProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol.

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spartan Protocol provides community-governed and programmable token emissions functions to incentivize the formation of deep liquidity pools. This base of liquidity is utilized in order to provide asset swaps, synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. The common base asset SPARTA provides an internal pricing mechanism without reliance on external oracles. Binance Smart Chain was chosen as the protocol's home to allow for near-instant settlement and extremely low gas fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

