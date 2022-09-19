SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,464 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 1.24% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000. 57.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $29.34.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

