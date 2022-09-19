SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Lifted by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $155.27 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $154.34 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.84.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

