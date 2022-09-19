SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $63.09 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.67.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.