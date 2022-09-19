Spheroid Universe (SPH) One Day Volume Tops $675.00

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $675.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spheroid Universe alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00120153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00858987 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Spheroid Universe

Spheroid Universe was first traded on July 11th, 2021. Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spheroid Universe is www.spheroiduniverse.io.

Buying and Selling Spheroid Universe

According to CryptoCompare, “Spheroid Universe is a MetaVerse for entertainment, games, advertising, and business in the world of Extended Reality. It operates geo-localized private property on Earth's digital surface (Spaces). The platform’s tech foundation is the Spheroid XR Cloud and the Spheroid Script programming language.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spheroid Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spheroid Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spheroid Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spheroid Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spheroid Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.