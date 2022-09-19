SPINDLE (SPD) Achieves Market Cap of $273,283.01

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $273,283.01 and $141.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00265898 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00126519 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00044753 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001520 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000458 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

