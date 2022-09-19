Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 344,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 42.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,660,000 after buying an additional 194,339 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 174.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $11,302,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPR. Morgan Stanley downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

