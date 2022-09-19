Splintershards (SPS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.16 Million

Splintershards (SPS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Splintershards has a total market cap of $60.52 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for about $0.0742 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004887 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002054 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00030647 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 922,079,878 coins and its circulating supply is 815,144,365 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Splintershards is https://reddit.com/r/Splinterlands.

Splintershards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram | Discord | Facebook “

