Sportcash One (SCONEX) Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last Week

Sportcash One (SCONEX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Sportcash One coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Sportcash One has a total market cap of $74,919.08 and approximately $1,259.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sportcash One has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00117742 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00878061 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Sportcash One
Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone.
Sportcash One Coin Trading
