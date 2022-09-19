Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,485 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Sprout Social worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $25,854.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $59,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $384,462.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $25,854.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,468 shares of company stock worth $3,753,343 over the last 90 days. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $65.16 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

