Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. Squirrel Finance has a total market cap of $30,445.26 and $14.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00119290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.00866823 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Squirrel Finance

Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 482,875 coins and its circulating supply is 482,766 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance.

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users.”

