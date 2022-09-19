Stably USD Hits Market Capitalization of $462,835.90 (USDS)

Stably USD (USDS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $462,835.90 and $9,873.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005113 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,559.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00058074 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010409 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00063155 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog.

Stably USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

