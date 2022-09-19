StaFi Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $20.14 million and $3.28 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StaFi has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001723 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00089404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00082067 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00020972 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00031755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007656 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000270 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi.

StaFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

