Standard Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $120,634.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $551,919.10 and $120,634.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00115713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00890958 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Standard Protocol’s official website is standard.tech.

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Protocol is a Collaterized Rebasable Stablecoin (CRC) protocol for synthetic assets operating across the Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

