Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,922,000 after purchasing an additional 149,655 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,879,000 after purchasing an additional 570,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,119,000 after purchasing an additional 429,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,914,000 after purchasing an additional 83,528 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SWK opened at $85.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $199.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.