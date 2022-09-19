STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Down 1.4% This Week

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $123.06 million and $19.32 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,536.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00058507 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010422 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064938 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005371 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

EURS is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.