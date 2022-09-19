State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after buying an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $194.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

