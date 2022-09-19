State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 8,095 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $162.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.26 and its 200 day moving average is $170.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

