State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Aflac by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 281,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 63,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AFL opened at $59.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

