State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $221.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.19. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.