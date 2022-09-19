State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.13% of Chemed worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Chemed by 9.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Chemed by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Chemed by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chemed by 69.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $480.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $485.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.51. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.