State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,150 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $791,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 541.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,338.60.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,198.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,269.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,275.46. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,082.78 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

