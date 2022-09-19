Stater (STR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $17,787.00

Stater (STR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Stater coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Stater has a market capitalization of $67,047.89 and approximately $17,787.00 worth of Stater was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stater has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stater alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,525.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007682 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00058069 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010428 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00062622 BTC.

Stater Coin Profile

Stater (STR) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2021. Stater’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,900,000 coins. Stater’s official Twitter account is @StaterFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stater

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stater directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stater should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stater using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stater and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.