Steem Dollars (SBD) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $28.87 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00013220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00012573 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000686 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003107 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,627,044 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.com. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

