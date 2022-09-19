Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) PT Raised to C$51.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STLJF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

STLJF opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.65. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $37.62.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

