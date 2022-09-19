Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Raised to C$51.00 at Scotiabank

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.29.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

SJ opened at C$40.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.84. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$30.54 and a 1-year high of C$46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.96, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

Stella-Jones Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

(Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.