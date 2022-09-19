Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Raised to C$51.00 at Scotiabank

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.29.
Stella-Jones Stock Performance
SJ opened at C$40.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.84. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$30.54 and a 1-year high of C$46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.96, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Stella-Jones Announces Dividend
Stella-Jones Company Profile
Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.
