STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Raymond James

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SNVVF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNVVF opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

