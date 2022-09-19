STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday.

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of STEP opened at C$5.53 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.36 and a 12-month high of C$6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.97. The company has a market cap of C$394.76 million and a PE ratio of 11.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.41.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

